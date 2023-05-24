Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands Manufacturing Facility in APAC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. TMO established a new sterile drug facility in Singapore that will make it easier for clients to distribute novel medications and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific market. For Singapore, which is quickly transforming into a biomedical centre in the Asia-Pacific region, the new facility marks a significant milestone and investment in pandemic preparedness.

The new site enables Thermo Fisher to better assist clients in accelerating their research, development and marketing of fresh medications and vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region.

More on the News

The current Good Manufacturing Practises (cGMP) facility was built with assistance from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), in line with the government's investment in preparedness for upcoming health emergencies. It will offer rapid vaccine fill-finish capabilities along with Thermo Fisher's end-to-end pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services.

A fast, fully-automated aseptic fill-finish line for small and large molecules is part of the new facility. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Customer Experience Centre and Bioprocess Design Centre, two other operating lab facilities that highlight the most recent bioprocessing, life science and analytical technologies, are complemented by expanded research capabilities owing to this strategic investment in Singapore.

Significance of the New Facility

Singapore is a centre for the development and supply of significant pharmaceutical products to meet Asia's healthcare demands because of its strengths in manufacturing and connection to the region. Thermo Fisher Scientific's fill-finish manufacturing facility will help the country to conduct end-to-end vaccine manufacture. This will improve the region's future pandemic preparedness and raise the robustness of TMO’s vaccine supply chain.

Per management, the robust sterile fill-finish global network of Thermo Fisher is significantly expanded by this new location. With this growth, the firm is more strategically prepared than ever to meet the demands of clients by facilitating the delivery of essential drugs and vaccinations to patients.

Industry Prospects

According to Precedence Research, the global medical supply delivery service market was valued at $ 50.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach more than $97.5 billion by 2030, poised to witness a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030. The growing number of surgical procedures across the globe due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among the population is boosting the demand for market.

Expansion Continues

Thermo Fisher is currently expanding its bioproduction purification resin capacity, which is used in the mRNA manufacturing process.

In April 2023, Thermo Fisher expanded the early development work for oral solid dose therapies at its location in Bourgoin, France. This move demonstrates the company's dedication to assisting clients in accelerating the delivery of medications to patients by addressing workflow issues from early drug development through commercial manufacturing at that location.

In the fourth quarter, the company opened new manufacturing sites in China and Singapore to enhance the capacity for single-use technology. These new sites are intended to meet local and global demand from biopharma customers. In South Korea, the company continues to enhance local capabilities with customer-focused innovation centers for the semiconductor industry and biopharma customers.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have declined 1.7% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 5.3%.

