Thermo Fisher (TMO) Expands Capabilities in St. Louis Facility

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity at the St. Louis site. The increased capability will support biologic therapies for diseases ranging from cancers to autoimmune conditions to rare genetic disorders.

The St. Louis site is integral to the company’s global biologics manufacturing network, which also includes facilities in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The latest development is likely to strengthen the company’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

News in Detail

Since 2021, Thermo Fisher has made significant investments to add 58,000 square feet of biologics manufacturing space. The addition was facilitated by state and local tax incentives, including a 10-year new project abatement beginning in 2024. The company employs more than 1,000 people in Missouri and more than 900 work at the site.



The St. Louis manufacturing site has produced biologic therapies since the early 1990s and currently develops products for customers that are commercially available worldwide. The expansion adds manufacturing suites that will contain up to four Thermo Scientific DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactors, each of which can process up to 5,000 liters. St. Louis also has a collaboration center where TMO’s pharma services and bioproduction businesses develop additional technologies, products and services for customers.

Significance of the News

Unlike other drugs that are chemically synthesized, biologics are manufactured within living cells, making them inherently more complex to manufacture. Thermo Fisher has decades of experience in biologics and is competent to address the span of activities from supporting initial research to process development to commercial production.

The company’s representative states that the expansion of the facility will provide its customers with greater flexibility to scale manufacturing and better serve patients who need these unique medicines.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global biologics market was valued at $461.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% in the 2023-2030 period.

Highlights of the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services Segment

Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers a unique combination of self-manufactured and sourced products, and an extensive service offering enables customers to focus on their core activities and helps them to be more efficient, productive and cost-effective. In addition, the comprehensive offering of outsourced services is used by the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for drug development, clinical research, clinical trials services and commercial drug manufacturing.

In the last reported second quarter of 2023, organic revenue growth in this segment was led by the Pharma Services and Clinical Research Businesses. The company recently made an announcement to acquire CorEvitas, a leading provider of regulatory-grade real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies. The strategic addition is highly complementary to PPD, Thermo Fisher’s leading clinical research business, and will help the company better serve its pharma and biotech customers and strengthen its value proposition.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have decreased 13.4% against the industry’s rise of 11.2%.

