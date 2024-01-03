Thermo Fisher (TMO) End Markets Drive Growth Amid Macro Woes

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has been gaining from strategic buyouts and partnerships. Its end-market performance continues to remain robust. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Within the pharma and biotech end market, Thermo Fisher’s biosciences and bioproduction businesses have significantly expanded their capacity to meet global vaccine manufacturing requirements.

The company's pharma services business has been providing pharma and biotech customers with the services needed to develop and produce vaccines and therapies globally. In terms of the latest update, in the third quarter, within the end market, the company registered the strongest growth in its pharma services business.



In the academic and government end markets, Thermo Fisher is delivering strong growth in the electron microscopy, chromatography and mass spectrometry businesses. In the third quarter, this end market showed a high single-digit growth. Within the diagnostics and healthcare end market, the company, in the third quarter, delivered robust core business growth driven by the immunodiagnostics, microbiology and transplant diagnostics businesses.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Price

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. price | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Quote

Its recent strategic acquisitions are likely to fuel future growth. In October 2023, Thermo Fisher announced its proposal to acquire Olink Holdings for $26.00 per common share in cash, representing $26.00 per American Depositary Share in cash. The proposal has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

The acquisition will enhance Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in the high-growth proteomics market with the addition of highly differentiated solutions. Through this acquisition, the company expects to deliver $125 million in adjusted operating income synergies in year five, driven by revenue synergies and cost efficiencies.

TMO continues to expand business banking on strategic alliances. In October 2023, the company entered a companion diagnostic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to support emerging precision therapies and improve patient outcomes by increasing access to reliable genomic testing needed to match patients with targeted cancer treatments.

In September 2023, Thermo Fisher collaborated with the National Minority Quality Forum (“NMQF”) to help bring clinical research to historically underserved patient populations through NMQF’s Alliance for Representative Clinical Trials. The NMQF and TMO's clinical research division will aid in increasing community health clinics' capacity to participate in clinical studies.

Yet, the challenging macroeconomic scenario and slower economic recovery in China continue to hurt Thermo Fisher's growth. The company has been witnessing headwinds in the government and academic end market. Moreover, many countries in Europe are also going through a tough time that might impact these countries’ academic budgets. TMO remains cautious since growth could further moderate if the economic scenario worsens.



In lieu of this, during the third quarter of 2023, Thermo Fisher registered a year-over-year decline in sales in North America and Asia Pacific. Further, China declined in the high single digits. Our estimate suggests that the Asia Pacific region will decrease 4.6% in 2023.

On account of its diversified portfolio, the firm faces different types of competitors, including a broad range of manufacturers and third-party distributors. The competitive landscape is quite challenging with changing technology and customer demands that require continuing research and development.

Over the past year, shares of TMO have declined 3.1% against the industry’s 1.7% growth.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Insulet PODD, Haemonetics HAE and DexCom DXCM. While Insulet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics and DexCom presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have remained constant at $1.91 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have lost 26.3% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.7%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Shares of Haemonetics have gained 8.7% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $3.89 in 2023 and at $4.15 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.43 to $1.44 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 9.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.8% growth.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.