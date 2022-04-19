Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts GMP-Manufactured Cas9 Protein

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently launched the new GMP-manufactured Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein to support genome editing for research and manufacturing applications, including CAR T-cell therapy research. The proteins are manufactured with United States Pharmacopeia standards, including traceability documentation, aseptic manufacturing and safety testing.

The recent development is likely to fortify Thermo Fisher’s cell and gene therapy business.

More on Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein

The Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein is part of Thermo Fisher's Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) product line -- a wide-ranging portfolio of GMP-manufactured products aided by traceability documentation.

CTS product line is intended to work synergistically across the entire workflow, from cell isolation/activation to cell engineering and expansion, to deal with cell therapy developers' manufacturing needs.

Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein offers consistent high-editing efficiency in all tested cell lines and provides more than 90% efficiency in human primary T-cells, making it an effective solution for CAR T-cell therapy research using CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing.

Applications of Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein

Thermo Fisher can now support researchers across the autologous T-cell workflow by adding a GMP-manufactured Cas9 protein and the recently launched Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System.

Per management, Thermo Fisher is focused on offering solutions to meet scientists' needs as genome editing quality and regulatory requirements continue to evolve. By adding the Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein to the company’s portfolio of genome editing solutions, the company can now aid scientists in their journey to develop personalized CAR T-cell therapeutics.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MARKETSANDMARKETS, the cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach $5.60 billion by 2025 from $2.80 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rising government investments in cell-based research, the large number of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities are driving market growth.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher launched the Thermo Scientific Ramina Process Analyzer — a new Raman spectroscopic analyzer for process monitoring in various applications like biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This easy-to-use system eliminates the complexity of performing Raman spectroscopy measurements, allowing users with any degree of experience to conduct measurements with great precision and accuracy.

In March 2022, Thermo Fisher introduced the Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System, a novel large-volume electroporation system that enables cell therapy developers to move from clinical development to commercial manufacturing with more ease. The Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System uses a closed, extremely adjustable design to make gene modifications without traditional viral vectors.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 18.6% in a year against the industry's fall of 6.6%.

