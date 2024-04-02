Thermo Fisher (TMO) Debuts a New In-Line Metrology Solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the introduction of its new metrology solution — the Thermo Scientific LInspector Edge In-line Mass Profilometer. Designed to address the needs of the rapidly growing battery market, the device delivers full-width electrode mass loading measurement and provides battery manufacturers with the data needed to make better, safer batteries more efficiently.

The new LInspector Edge In-line Mass Profilometer represents the first in a new generation of battery process metrology tools and is backed by the Thermo Fisher global network of experts. The recent development also significantly boosts the company’s Chemical Analysis business within the Analytical Instruments segment.

Significance of the Thermo Scientific LInspector Edge In-line Mass Profilometer

The LInspector Edge analyzer introduces the next generation of metrology capabilities through a new analytical technique, in-line mass profilometry, measuring complete edge-to-edge coating profiles in milliseconds with unprecedented resolution and precision. Uniform, defect-free coatings are essential for superior battery performance to attain higher charge densities, faster recharge times, longer operational lifetime and better reliability.





Traditional in-line coating weight measurement gauges use a single spot sensor traversing across the electrode sheet to assess coating quality. However, several meters of electrodes are produced in the time it takes to complete a single profile scan, and much of the electrode goes unmeasured. In contrast, the LInspector Edge In-line Mass Profilometer measures the entire electrode in real-time at full production speed, offering more complete insights for battery manufacturers.

With greater insight into the mass loading of active material on the coating edges and a complete mapping of mass loading on the entire electrode, battery manufacturers can now benefit from the previously unobtainable richness of data for production control and full traceability for each electrode patch, stripe or roll, allowing them to meet increasingly stringent quality requirements for energy storage devices.

More on the News

Previously, the battery industry relied on industry-standard coating weight scanning technologies, which typically only inspect the loading on a small fraction of the electrode surface area. Meanwhile, Thermo Fisher’s new technology enables the inspection of 100% of the area of all electrodes manufactured, eliminating blind spots in the data and reducing the risk of defects reaching the final product.

Superior batteries, particularly for electric vehicles, are critical to society’s planned transition to clean energy. Thermo Fisher is committed to supporting battery manufacturers with analytical technology to meet this challenge and is excited to be able to offer this significant step forward in quality assurance capabilities. The LInspector Edge In-line Mass Profilometer has set a new benchmark for electrode coating analysis and provides a foundation for higher-performance batteries, reduced risk to quality, better process control and more profitable operation.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global advanced battery market was valued at $75.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% by 2032.

Recent Developments in the Analytical Instruments Segment

In February 2024, Thermo Fisher launched the Thermo Scientific Dionex Inuvion Ion Chromatography system, helping make ion analysis simpler and more intuitive for labs of all sizes. The new analytical instrument is designed to be easily reconfigurable, providing those who require the determination of ionic and small polar compounds with a one-stop shop for consistent, reliable ion analysis.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have increased 15.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 23.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita DVA, Stryker SYK and Cardinal Health CAH. While DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Stryker and Cardinal Health each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s stock has surged 66.5% in the past year. Earnings estimates for DaVita have risen from $8.97 to $9.23 in 2024 and from $9.77 to $10.01 in 2025 in the past 30 days.

DVA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Estimates for Stryker’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.86 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have moved 23.3% upward in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 5.8%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up to $7.29 from $7.28 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 46.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.8% rise.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.7%.

