Thermo Fisher (TMO) Completes the CorEvitas Acquisition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO completed the acquisition of its previously-acquired CorEvitas, LLC ("CorEvitas") for $912.5 million in cash. The buyout advances world-class clinical research capabilities with a leading regulatory-grade registry platform.

CorEvitas will join the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services division of Thermo Fisher. The deal should deliver $0.03 in adjusted earnings per share in 2024 and be marginally accretive in 2023.

About CorEvitas

Headquartered in Waltham, MA, CorEvitas has served pharma and biotech customers for over 20 years. The company provides regulatory-grade, real-world evidence solutions to biopharmaceutical companies with objective data and clinical insights to improve patient care and clinical outcomes.

Strategic Implications.

The collection and use of information on patient health care utilization and outcomes obtained via ordinary clinical care is called "real-world evidence." This market category is experiencing rapid expansion as regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, and other stakeholders look more closely at the effectiveness and value of approved medications in post-approval settings.

With its highly complementary real-world evidence solutions, CorEvitas enhances Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business, a growing sector that will speed up decision-making and reduce the price and duration of medication development. The company is optimistic about the opportunity to continue accelerating innovation and advancing productivity for the pharma and biotech customers in their efforts to offer innovative therapies and medications for the benefit of patients.

Industry Prospects

According to a report by Grand View Research, real-world evidence is considered a high-growth market segment valued at $2.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers and regulating bodies are increasingly looking to monitor and evaluate approved therapies' safety and their effectiveness and value in the post-approval setting.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, TMO launched the OncoPro Tumoroid Culture Medium Kit to accelerate the development of novel cancer therapies. This is the first commercially available culture medium specifically developed for expanding patient-derived tumoroids or cancer organoids from multiple cancer indications.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher acquired MarqMetrix, a privately held developer of Raman-based spectroscopy solutions for in-line measurement. The acquisition of MarqMetrix is an excellent strategic fit for Thermo Fisher and adds highly complementary Raman-based in-line PAT to Thermo Fisher’s portfolio.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO’s shares have declined 4.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 2.4%.

