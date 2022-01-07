Thermo Fisher (TMO) Completes Buyout of PeproTech for $1.85B

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently announced the completion of its PeproTech buyout on December 30, 2021 for a total cash consideration of around $1.85 billion. The acquisition is set to complement Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products on the back of PeproTech’s recombinant proteins portfolio, thereby allowing the former to offer its customers substantial benefits through an integrated offering.

Following this acquisition, PeproTech will become part of Thermo Fisher’s biosciences business and will be integrated into the company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment. Completion of this buyout will enhance Thermo Fisher’s capabilities to cater to the high-growth cell and gene therapy market.

The recent acquisition is likely to fortify Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions segment.

Few Words on PeproTech

Cranbury, NJ-based PeproTech is a provider of bioscience reagents (known as recombinant proteins), including cytokines and growth factors. Recombinant proteins are utilized in the development and manufacturing of cell and gene therapies as well as in broader cell culture applications, particularly for use in cellular research models.

Significance of the Acquisition

Per Thermo Fisher’s management, PeproTech will be an excellent strategic fit for Thermo Fisher’s biosciences business. It will enable the company to better serve its pharma and biotech customers by adding new capabilities to its existing offerings.

Together with the strength of Thermo Fisher's proprietary bioprocessing and cell culture technologies, this complementary transaction will position Thermo Fisher to partner with its customers to drive the advancement of the rapidly-growing market for cell and gene therapies.

Thermo Fisher can fall back on its commercial reach that will help the company to efficiently grow the PeproTech business and generate attractive financial results.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by BCC Research, the global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $2.59 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $25 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.82%. Increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases, rising number of clinical trials, favorable regulatory environment, and FDA approvals for cell and gene therapy products are the major factors driving the market.

Considering the impressive market growth opportunities, Thermo Fisher’s recent acquisition is well thought-of.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Thermo Fisher completed its colossal $17.4-billion acquisition of PPD, Inc. Notably, PPD is a renowned global contract research organization providing clinical research services to the biopharma and biotech industry. Per Thermo Fisher’s management, the addition of PPD's leading clinical research services expands the company’s value proposition for its biotech and pharmaceutical customers, strengthening its work in developing life-changing therapies that benefit patients worldwide.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher announced its receipt of the FDA premarket approval for its Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic (CDx) to help identify epidermal growth factor receptor Exon20 insertion mutations in patients with non–small cell lung cancer who may undergo treatment with RYBREVANT.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 24% in a year compared with the industry's rise of 1.1%.

