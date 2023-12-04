Thermo Fisher (TMO) Advances Health Equity via New Partnership

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced a collaboration with Project HOPE, a leading global health and humanitarian organization working on the front lines of the world’s health challenges. The partnership will focus on improving the well-being and treatment outcomes of adolescents and young persons living with HIV in Nigeria, the country with the second-largest HIV epidemic worldwide.

The partnership builds on Thermo Fisher’s collaborations with customers, governments and nonprofit organizations to create a more equitable global healthcare environment. The latest development greatly advances Project HOPE’s efforts in Northwestern Nigeria by expanding access to critical community HIV testing services.

About Project HOPE

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE’s mission lies at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, disasters and health crises, maternal, neonatal and child health and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. The organization currently has an operating base in more than 25 countries worldwide.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For more than a decade, Project HOPE has been collaborating with public, private and government partners to improve health in Nigeria. With a focus on HIV/AIDS, Project HOPE strives to support government, local partners and communities to prevent new infections and enhance health outcomes for the most vulnerable populations in line with the UNAIDS targets toward achieving epidemic control.

Significance of the Collaboration

Nigeria currently accounts for nearly two million individuals living with HIV, contributing to approximately two-thirds of new HIV infections in West and Central Africa. Thermo Fisher’s partnership with Project HOPE builds on its meaningful work in the region and allows the company to support and learn from a new cohort of essential partners to give more young people living with HIV a greater chance to explore and fulfill their life ambitions.

Supported by local community partners, Project HOPE will identify and help connect more HIV-positive adolescents and young persons with appropriate treatment and essential social and economic support services, ultimately improving their well-being and quality of life. Additionally, Thermo Fisher will engage its employees in volunteer opportunities to augment the services delivered by Project HOPE.

More on the News

This year’s World AIDS Day, observed on Dec 1 every year, celebrates the theme “Let Communities Lead” — a stark reminder to focus on individuals living with this disease and enable community partners on the frontline of driving local progress. Thermo Fisher’s previous support for Project HOPE’s initiatives in countries like Ukraine laid the foundation for the new collaboration to address infectious diseases, particularly HIV/AIDS.

For instance, in 2022, the company launched an HIV drug resistance genotyping kit with global health equity pricing — an offering that has been adopted by more than 30 low and middle-income countries across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia and has helped drive health policy changes in Kenya.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global HIV diagnostics market was valued at $985.7 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% in the 2023-2030 period.

Other Notable Developments

Earlier this year, Thermo Scientific B·R·A·H·M·S PlGF plus KRYPTOR and B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1 KRYPTOR novel biomarkers became the first and only immunoassays to receive breakthrough designation and FDA clearance for the risk assessment and clinical management of preeclampsia — a potentially life-threatening condition that disproportionately impacts pregnant Black women.

The company also partnered with Pfizer to expand local access to next-generation-sequencing-based testing for cancer patients in low and middle-income markets across Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have decreased 4.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 6.5%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Insulet PODD and DexCom DXCM. Haemonetics and DexCom each presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and Insulet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has decreased 0.5% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.89 in 2023 and $4.07 to $4.15 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.91 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 36.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.3%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.39 to $1.43 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 0.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.