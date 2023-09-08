Thermo Fisher (TMO) Adds New Platform to CTS Product Portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the launch of Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads (“CTS Detachable Dynabeads”). The next-generation platform of Dynabeads comes with the first-of-its-kind active release mechanism for clinical trials and commercial manufacturing use.

The CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform works within TMO’s modular, closed and automated cell therapy manufacturing workflow. The latest development represents a new generation of cell therapy isolation and activation products that prioritize patient quality and safety while simultaneously creating greater workflow control for Thermo Fisher’s customers.

News in Detail

The active release mechanism of CTS Detachable Dynabeads utilizes a release buffer that enables users to actively detach Dynabeads from a target cell at any point during their manufacturing process. This helps save manufacturing costs while delivering high cell purity, yield and viability. These manufacturing benefits can help cell therapy developers get more life-changing treatments to patients faster, especially for those diagnosed with complex diseases such as blood cancer.



CTS Detachable Dynabeads offer process flexibility, compatibility with automation and scalability through its differentiating active release mechanism. This functionality for cGMP and clinical use helps empower users to achieve greater control of their processes, with the ability to consistently deliver target cells with the desired characteristics for their therapy.

Cell recovery, phenotype and viability for downstream steps within the workflow are also optimized through this platform. These advantages are critical for scaling cell therapy manufacturing while maintaining a consistent performance in the transition from process development to clinical trials and commercial manufacturing.

The first offering within this platform is the CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD3/CD28 Kit, which is specifically designed to help manufacturers isolate and actively target T cells in a one-step mechanism. The CTS Detachable Dynabeads CD3/CD28 Kit of isolation and activation reagents will serve both autologous and allogeneic manufacturing processes across multiple cell modalities.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global cell and gene therapy market was valued at $7.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.6% in the 2023-2030 period.

Strategic Boosts for Cell Therapy Developments

Thermo Fisher’s Gibco Cell Culture for Bioprocessing, Chromatography and Protein Purification is already in high demand. As a key pillar of the growth strategy, Thermo Fisher is leveraging its scale and high growth in emerging markets to create a differentiated experience for its customers.

The company is strengthening its capabilities serving emerging markets by opening a new Gibco cell culture rapid prototyping facility at its existing site in Suzhou, China. This facility will help regional customers accelerate the transition of their cell culture media production to current good manufacturing practices.

The new cell therapy cGMP Manufacturing and Collaboration Center, built in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, offers solutions for cell therapy development — from discovery to clinical research through commercial manufacturing. Thermo Fisher sees immense potential in partnerships like this to transform clinical care.

