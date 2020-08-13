Thermo Fisher Terminates Merger Deal With QIAGEN - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said the company's offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has lapsed as the minimum acceptance threshold condition to the offer has not been satisfied. Thermo Fisher has terminated the acquisition deal with QIAGEN, and QIAGEN will pay to Thermo Fisher an expense reimbursement payment of $95 million in cash.

By the end of the acceptance period on August 10, 2020, a total of 107,546,187 QIAGEN shares, representing 47.02% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of QIAGEN, were validly tendered into the offer.

