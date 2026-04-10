Thermo Fisher Stock May Benefit Following Collaboration With PRECISE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has recently teamed up with Precision Health Research, Singapore (“PRECISE”) to advance the PRECISE-SG100K study. The study is supported by Seer, Inc., as a research collaboration partner, and by Novogene, which provides laboratory services for sample processing and data generation.

The collaboration reflects growing national investments in large-scale health studies aimed at leveraging proteomics to gain real-time insights into disease biology, with applications in early detection, prevention and personalized care.

TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

Following the announcement, TMO shares have dropped 0.6%, closing at $500.46 yesterday. On a promising note, Thermo Fisher is currently involved in some of the largest biobank initiatives to date, including the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project, FinnGen in Finland, and Geisinger’s MyCode Community Health Initiative in the United States. Collectively, these programs encompass the analysis of more than 1 million samples. Accordingly, we expect this development to support a potential rebound in TMO stock.

Thermo Fisher is currently valued at $181.35 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.02% favorably compares to the industry’s negative 1.8% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Significance of the Collaboration

As biobanks become central to national health strategies over the next decade, the integration of multi-omic platforms and AI-driven analytics will be critical. When applied to high-quality proteomic and clinical data, AI can uncover complex biological patterns, enhance patient stratification, and accelerate the transition from discovery to translational insight.

Thermo Fisher brings extensive experience in supporting biobank infrastructure development and large-scale proteomics and genomics initiatives globally. TMO’s deep scientific expertise, combined with industry-leading technologies, enables national health leaders to translate complex biological data into actionable insights that can fundamentally transform human health.

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About TMO’s Partnership With PRECISE

Under the PRECISE-SG100K program, Thermo Fisher will deploy an integrated proteomics strategy that combines its Olink Proximity Extension Assay (“PEA”) platforms with the high-resolution Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometry system. Together with Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite, these technologies enable scalable, high-sensitivity protein measurement alongside deep, unbiased discovery proteomics, creating a robust framework for translating large-scale biological data into novel insights on disease mechanisms and biomarkers.

For investors’ note, the study integrates complementary proteomic technologies in parallel across a large, longitudinal population cohort — an approach that enhances reproducibility, supports regulatory-grade evidence generation and strengthens long-term translational value. This model reflects the growing recognition of proteomics not only as a discovery tool but also as foundational research infrastructure for precision medicine.

Industry Prospects Favor TMO

Based on a report by MarketsandMarkets, the biobanking market is expected to grow from an estimated $7.65 billion in 2025 to $11.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the period. Several factors contributing to the market growth include growing focus on precision or personalized medicine, a continuously expanding gene and cell therapy pipeline, and an end-to-end automation for sample-handling and storage.

Another Development by TMO

Thermo Fisher announced the global rollout of the Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (“CTS’) Compleo Fill and Finish System, an automated, functionally closed solution designed to streamline formulation and filling in cell therapy manufacturing. The system is part of the growing Gibco CTS portfolio designed to support cell therapy manufacturers with instruments, consumables and software, GMP-manufactured media and reagents and viral vector systems.

TMO Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, TMO shares have risen 18.4% compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While BTSG and GMED sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services shares have soared 165.4% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have jumped 15% to $1.61 in the past 60 days. BTSG’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 40.4%.

Globus Medical shares have risen 29.1% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased 14.7% to $4.46 in the past 60 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 18.8%.

Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ 2026 EPS have increased 0.6% over the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%.

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