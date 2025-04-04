Thermo Fisher Stock Benefits From the Launch of Krios 5 Cryo-TEM

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has unveiled its latest customer-centric innovation, the Thermo Scientific Krios 5 Cryo-Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM). The next-generation atomic-resolution platform uses enhanced optics and AI-enabled automation to study molecular structures and interactions at throughput and fidelity that was previously out of reach.

The development is expected to bolster the company’s Materials and Structural Analysis business unit.

TMO Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement on April 2, Thermo Fisher’s shares inched up 1.3%, finishing the session at $489.06. The new Krios 5 Cryo-TEM reflects the company’s focus on customer-driven innovations. By providing unmatched automation and throughput, it enables researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to uncover new insights and fight diseases better than ever before. Hence, we expect the latest news to positively influence the market sentiment for TMO stock.

Presently, Thermo Fisher boasts a market capitalization of $184.50 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 4.8% is well ahead of the industry’s -3.5% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%.

More on Thermo Fisher’s New Tech Collaboration

Single particle analysis (SPA) and cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET) are powerful techniques in the rapidly evolving field of structural biology, allowing scientists to better understand the intricacies of biology and providing atomic-level insights that reveal how viruses, proteins and cells work. The Krios 5 Cryo-TEM optimizes productivity and performance to boost these techniques.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With a throughput improvement of up to 25% compared with previously released models, the Krios 5 enables 3D visualization of proteins, as well as their interactions and dynamics within the biological cell. Other Krios 5 advantages include AI-powered experimental set-up and upgraded data acquisition. For the cryo-ET workflow, the innovative vacuum capsule transfer helps prevent contamination of samples. Collectively, these enhancements build on Thermo Fisher’s cryo-EM legacy with a new generation of Krios that will enable researchers to pioneer new treatments and advance drug discovery.

Furthermore, the Krios 5 has a low-power stand-by mode with rapid wake-up capabilities, minimizing energy consumption while not in use without delaying experiments. Certified with the My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel, the Krios 5 supports the sustainability goals of customers and the scientific community.

Thermo Fisher’s Industry Prospects

A research report estimates that the global cryo-EM market will reach $1.45 billion in 2025 and witness a compound annual rate of 11.9% through 2032. A key driver of the market’s growth in recent years has been the increasing focus on structural biology projects worldwide. Rising funding for cryo-EM from government and private organizations and technological advancements play a role.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

Last month, the company unveiled new lines of floor-model centrifuges to offer more sustainable solutions without compromising performance and sample security. The Thermo Scientific Cryofuge, Thermo Scientific BIOS and Thermo Scientific LYNX centrifuges are the first floor-model centrifuges that feature natural refrigerant cooling systems compliant with European Union (E.U.) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) F-gas regulations.

TMO Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, TMO shares have lost 21.5% compared with the industry’s 7.5% decline.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Boston Scientific BSX and Abbott ABT. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at 63 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 92.9% in the past year against the industry’s 1.3% fall. Its earnings yield of 2% also outpaced the industry’s -7.4% yield. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Boston Scientific shares have rallied 43.6% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $2.85 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Estimates for Abbott’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $5.15 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 18.4% in the past year compared to the industry’s 10.3% growth. Its earnings yield of 3.9% compares to the industry’s flat yield. ABT’searnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched in one, the average surprise being 1.6%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.