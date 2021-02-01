BioTech
Thermo Fisher sees 2021 profit above Street on COVID testing boost

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, on Monday forecast 2021 profit above market estimates as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for its COVID-19 tests and materials for vaccine production.

The company sees 2021 profit of $21.62 per share, well above analysts' estimate of $20.74, according to Refinitv data.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

