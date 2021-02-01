Thermo Fisher sees 2021 profit above Street on COVID testing boost

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, on Monday forecast 2021 profit above market estimates as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for its COVID-19 tests and materials for vaccine production.

The company sees 2021 profit of $21.62 per share, well above analysts' estimate of $20.74, according to Refinitv data.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

