Thermo Fisher Scientific: Tender Offer For Olink To Expire On Feb. 29

January 04, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) said its subsidiary, Orion Acquisition AB, has extended the expiration time of the offering period of tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares, each representing one share, of Olink Holding AB for $26.00 per share and per ADS. The offer is now scheduled to expire on February 29, 2024.

As of 5:00 p.m., on January 3, 2024, approximately 84,755,040 shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer. Approximately 32,224,656 ADSs have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer. These shares and ADSs collectively represent approximately 94.1% of the outstanding shares.

