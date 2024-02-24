Thermo Fisher Scientific (XTRA:TN8) Price Target Increased by 6.97% to 560.33

The average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific (XTRA:TN8) has been revised to 560.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 523.81 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 484.64 to a high of 629.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of 488.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TN8 is 0.73%, a decrease of 5.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 387,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,263K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,755K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TN8 by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,018K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TN8 by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,898K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,138K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TN8 by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,275K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TN8 by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,990K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TN8 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

