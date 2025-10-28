Thermo Fisher Scientific (WBAG:TMOF) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 537.05

The average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific (WBAG:TMOF) has been revised to € 537,05 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of € 483,64 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 463,05 to a high of € 609,46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.71% from the latest reported closing price of € 373,70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMOF is 0.59%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 384,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,136K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,716K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,627K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,579K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,061K shares , representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,154K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,138K shares , representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 34.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,115K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMOF by 61.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

