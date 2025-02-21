Thermo Fisher Scientific Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $317,353, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $35,057.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $610.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific options trades today is 223.5 with a total volume of 322.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Thermo Fisher Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $610.0 over the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $24.5 $22.8 $24.5 $560.00 $66.1K 504 17 TMO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $25.8 $23.1 $24.6 $560.00 $51.6K 504 83 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $43.3 $38.9 $40.61 $530.00 $44.6K 2 11 TMO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $25.8 $23.1 $24.6 $560.00 $44.2K 504 101 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.3 $12.3 $500.00 $40.5K 388 37

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of mid-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (22%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Present Market Standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific With a trading volume of 788,069, the price of TMO is down by -0.81%, reaching $533.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $672.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $715. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $667. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $680. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

