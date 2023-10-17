News & Insights

Markets
OLK

Thermo Fisher Scientific To Acquire Olink For $3.1 Bln

October 17, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Diagnostics & Research company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) announced on Tuesday that it will be acquiring Olink Holding AB (OLK), a Swedish diagnostic company for $26 per common share or ADS in all-cash transaction.

The total value of the consideration is around $3.1 billion, including a net cash of approximately $143 million.

The deal represents a premium of around 74 percent to the closing price of Olink's American Depositary Shares that trade on NASDAQ on October 16, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction.

The company expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash and debt financing.

According to Thermo Fisher, Olink is on track to deliver over $200 million of revenue in 2024 and is expected to grow mid-teens organically as a part of the company. The transaction is expected to add a value of $0.10 and the company anticipates realizing around $125 million of adjusted operating income from revenue by year five after the transaction close.

The deal is expected to close by mid-2024.

In pre-market activity, Thermo Fisher shares are trading at $481.50, down 1.44% on the New York Stock Exchange and on Monday, Olink shares closed at $14.98 up 0.47% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OLK
TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.