Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $570.18, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 6.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $4.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.36%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.14 billion, indicating a 5.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.52 per share and revenue of $42.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.14% and -0.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Thermo Fisher Scientific holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.04 of its industry.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.