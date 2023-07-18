Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $523.68, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.43, down 1.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.99 billion, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.69 per share and revenue of $45.3 billion, which would represent changes of +1.94% and +0.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.94, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.