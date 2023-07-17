Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $525.26, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $5.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.99 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.69 per share and revenue of $45.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.94% and +0.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.15.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

