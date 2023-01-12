Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $581.54, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 2.7% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.19, down 20.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.36 billion, down 3.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.38.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

