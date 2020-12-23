Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $458.34, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 5.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

TMO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.26, up 76.34% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.27 billion, up 35.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.69 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.34% and +20.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.58% higher. TMO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TMO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 57.1, which means TMO is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.38 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

