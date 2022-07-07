Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $553.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 0.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.28, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

