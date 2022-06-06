Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $552.88, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $4.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion, which would represent changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.27, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

