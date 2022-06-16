Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves -1.92%: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $504.89, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 5.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion, which would represent changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.42, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

