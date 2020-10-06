Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $445.89, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 9.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.31, up 46.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.54 billion, up 20.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.85 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.34% and +12.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.34% higher. TMO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TMO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.58.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

