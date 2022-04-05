Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $584.28, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 10.36% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.20, down 14.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.63 billion, up 7.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.52 per share and revenue of $42.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.39% and +7.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.7.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

