Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 5.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.36 billion, down 3.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.67, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

