Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reached $597.25, with a -0.36% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies have appreciated by 9.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.71, indicating a 6.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.14 billion, showing a 5.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.53 per share and revenue of $42.74 billion, which would represent changes of -0.09% and -0.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Right now, Thermo Fisher Scientific possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.33, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.