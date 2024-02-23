Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Price Target Increased by 7.66% to 607.23

The average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been revised to 607.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 564.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 525.20 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of 564.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.73%, a decrease of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 387,486K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,263K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,755K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 9.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,018K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,032K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,898K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,138K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,275K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,990K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

