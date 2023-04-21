Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $571.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 1.93% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $4.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.57 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.72 per share and revenue of $45.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.07% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.22.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

