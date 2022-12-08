Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $567.95, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 15.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.35 billion, down 3.25% from the prior-year quarter.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.04 per share and revenue of $43.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.32% and +11.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.3.

Also, we should mention that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.