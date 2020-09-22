Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $430.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 1.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMO is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.54 billion, up 20.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.78 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion, which would represent changes of +27.77% and +12.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.89% higher. TMO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TMO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 45.88, so we one might conclude that TMO is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.