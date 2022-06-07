Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $560.66, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.93, down 11.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the year-ago period.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.16.

It is also worth noting that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

