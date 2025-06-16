Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Opinions on Diagnostics Division Sale

Recent discussions on X regarding Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) have centered around the company's reported plan to sell parts of its diagnostics division for approximately $4 billion. Many users are speculating about the strategic implications of this move, with some suggesting it reflects a focus on shedding slower-growing assets to prioritize innovation and higher-growth areas. The news, as reported by various financial outlets and echoed on social platforms, has sparked curiosity about how this divestiture might reshape the company's portfolio.

Additionally, there’s a mix of perspectives on how macroeconomic challenges and competitive pressures are impacting Thermo Fisher’s stock performance, with some on X pointing to recent price dips as a potential concern. Others highlight the company’s ongoing advancements, such as new product launches in mass spectrometry, as a counterbalance to these headwinds. This blend of cautious analysis and optimism keeps the conversation dynamic and multifaceted.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Trading Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854 .

. MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100 .

. NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449

Thermo Fisher Scientific Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,144 institutional investors add shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock to their portfolio, and 1,353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Government Contracts

We have seen $121,196,715 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $607.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $605.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $610.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025

