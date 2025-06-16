Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Opinions on Diagnostics Division Sale

Recent discussions on X regarding Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) have centered around the company's reported plan to sell parts of its diagnostics division for approximately $4 billion. Many users are speculating about the strategic implications of this move, with some suggesting it reflects a focus on shedding slower-growing assets to prioritize innovation and higher-growth areas. The news, as reported by various financial outlets and echoed on social platforms, has sparked curiosity about how this divestiture might reshape the company's portfolio.
Additionally, there’s a mix of perspectives on how macroeconomic challenges and competitive pressures are impacting Thermo Fisher’s stock performance, with some on X pointing to recent price dips as a potential concern. Others highlight the company’s ongoing advancements, such as new product launches in mass spectrometry, as a counterbalance to these headwinds. This blend of cautious analysis and optimism keeps the conversation dynamic and multifaceted.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN sold up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Trading Activity
Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $9,326,854.
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100.
- NELSON CHAI sold 16 shares for an estimated $8,449
Thermo Fisher Scientific Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,144 institutional investors add shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock to their portfolio, and 1,353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,694,832 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $843,348,403
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,631,280 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $811,724,928
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,611,792 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $802,027,699
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,219,546 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,846,089
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,141,155 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $567,838,728
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 761,234 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,790,038
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 714,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,819,826
Thermo Fisher Scientific Government Contracts
We have seen $121,196,715 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR OPTION YEAR TWO.: $26,000,000
- ADDITIONAL OY1 FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $16,305,452
- OPTION YEAR TWO FUNDING DOCUMENT.: $8,141,833
- MAINTENANCE OF THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC MASS SPECTROMETERS: $2,394,259
- PLATINUM TAQ BIOWATCH: $2,243,684
Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $607.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $605.0 on 04/25/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $610.0 on 04/23/2025
- Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
