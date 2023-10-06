Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reached $498.55, with a +0.11% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

The the stock of maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies has fallen by 6.33% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.61%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.65 billion, indicating a 0.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.37 per share and revenue of $43.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.74% and -3.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Thermo Fisher Scientific boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.14, so one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

