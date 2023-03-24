Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $558.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 0.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.57 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.72 per share and revenue of $45.34 billion, which would represent changes of +2.07% and +0.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.8, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

