Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $510.54, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 10.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $4.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.86 billion, up 5.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.94 per share and revenue of $43.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.71% and +10.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.48, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



