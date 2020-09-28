Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $428.39, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

TMO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TMO to post earnings of $4.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.54 billion, up 20.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.78 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.77% and +12.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher within the past month. TMO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TMO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.68.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

