Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $574.15, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $6.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.63 billion, up 7.32% from the prior-year quarter.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.52 per share and revenue of $42.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.39% and +7.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.14, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

