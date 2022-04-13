Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $576.80, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $6.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.63 billion, up 7.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.52 per share and revenue of $42.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.39% and +7.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.4.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.