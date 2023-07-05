Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $520.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.99 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.69 per share and revenue of $45.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.94% and +0.86%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.77.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

