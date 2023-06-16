Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $537.30, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 2.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.99 billion, up 0.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.69 per share and revenue of $45.3 billion, which would represent changes of +1.94% and +0.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thermo Fisher Scientific has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.29, so we one might conclude that Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.