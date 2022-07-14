Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $525.63, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 1.63% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.06% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.91, down 12.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.67% and +8.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.36, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TMO's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.