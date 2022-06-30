Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $543.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 3.65% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.86 billion, up 6.37% from the prior-year quarter.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.70 per share and revenue of $42.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.67% and +8.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Thermo Fisher Scientific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.04.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 1.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.