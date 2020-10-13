Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $467.53, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 7.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TMO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 21, 2020. In that report, analysts expect TMO to post earnings of $4.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.74 billion, up 23.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.99 per share and revenue of $29.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.47% and +14.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TMO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher. TMO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TMO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 59.38, which means TMO is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

