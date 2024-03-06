Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) ending at $591.50, denoting a +1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies's shares have seen an increase of 4.34% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.71, down 6.36% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.14 billion, indicating a 5.28% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.52 per share and revenue of $42.74 billion, which would represent changes of -0.14% and -0.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.91.

It is also worth noting that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

