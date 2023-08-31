Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed at $557.10, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 0.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Thermo Fisher Scientific as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.65 billion, down 0.29% from the year-ago period.

TMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.37 per share and revenue of $43.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.74% and -3.07%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.54, which means Thermo Fisher Scientific is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TMO has a PEG ratio of 2.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

