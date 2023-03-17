Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) closed the most recent trading day at $547.34, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had lost 0.09% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Thermo Fisher Scientific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Thermo Fisher Scientific is projected to report earnings of $4.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.57 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.72 per share and revenue of $45.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.07% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.68.

We can also see that TMO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

